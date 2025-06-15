Protesters Rally Against Trump Policies in Charleston and Summerville, SC

On Saturday, an estimated 1,400 people gathered in Hampton Park downtown Charleston, SC, to protest President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies. The rally was part of a larger movement, with protesters voicing concerns about the future of American democracy. Participants made it clear that they opposed what they saw as the erosion of democratic values, with some choosing to express their discontent in no uncertain terms.

The Rally’s Message

Organizer Kristy Kinney addressed the crowd, emphasizing the protesters’ message: “We don’t do kings here in America.” The statement reflected the collective belief that American democracy was under threat, with many rallying against what they perceived as authoritarianism under Trump’s leadership.

Political Figures at the Rally

At the rally, several prominent political figures spoke to the gathered crowd. Dr. Annie Andrews, a Democrat running for Lindsey Graham’s US Senate seat, was one of the first to address the group. After her unsuccessful bid for a US House seat against Rep. Nancy Mace, Andrews stepped away from her position at the Medical University of South Carolina and founded the Their Future PAC. This political organization focuses on issues related to children, a cause Andrews has been passionate about.

Joe Walsh’s Controversial Appearance

Also speaking at the rally was Joe Walsh, a former Tea Party congressman and 2020 Republican presidential candidate, who has recently moved to South Carolina and switched to the Democratic Party. Walsh’s appearance sparked some controversy, as many protesters were vocal about their dissatisfaction with his past positions on progressive issues. As a congressman, he had voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act and opposed abortion access. Additionally, his shifting views on LGBTQ+ rights made him a divisive figure for some attendees.

Protests and Arrests

The rally was largely peaceful, but Charleston Police confirmed that two individuals were arrested following the conclusion of the event. One man from North Charleston was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest, while an individual from Lake City was arrested for public disorderly conduct.

Meanwhile, in Summerville, a smaller rally took place in support of the broader “No Kings” movement. SC State Senator Tom Fernandez attended the Summerville event but found himself at odds with some of the protesters. After being heckled, Fernandez reportedly responded by giving the crowd the middle finger.

