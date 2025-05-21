Pop-up showers are possible this evening and Wednesday, with decreased humidity at the end of the week!

Charleston, S.C. – The weather in Charleston continues to follow a familiar pattern this week with hot afternoons, mild mornings, and a few isolated evening storms. A cold front arriving Thursday will bring cooler and drier air, giving the area a nice break from the heat and humidity before storm chances return for Memorial Day weekend.

Midweek Heat with Isolated Evening Storms

Tuesday and Wednesday will stay hot and partly cloudy, with highs in the low to mid 90s inland and mid 80s near the coast. There’s a small chance of isolated showers or storms in the evenings, especially in inland areas.

Tuesday : High 93°F | Low 73°F – Partly cloudy with isolated evening storms

Wednesday: High 94°F | Low 67°F – Similar pattern continues

Relief From Heat Arrives Thursday Onwards

A cold front is expected to move through the area late Wednesday night, bringing cooler temperatures and lower humidity starting Thursday. The second half of the workweek looks sunny and more comfortable.

Thursday : High 89°F | Low 64°F – Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid

Friday : High 85°F | Low 61°F – Sunshine and pleasant conditions

: High 85°F | Low 61°F – Sunshine and pleasant conditions Saturday: High 84°F | Low 63°F – Mostly sunny, great outdoor weather

Memorial Day Weekend Outlook

The Memorial Day weekend starts off dry, but afternoon storms may return by Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will remain warm but manageable, with highs around 88°F both days.

Sunday : High 88°F | Low 67°F – Partly cloudy with possible afternoon storms

Memorial Day (Monday): High 88°F | Low 68°F – Mix of sun and clouds, with chances of afternoon thunderstorms

Charleston’s weather this week brings classic pre-summer conditions—hot days, mild nights, and a chance of evening storms, especially early in the week. Relief arrives Thursday with cooler, drier air making the end of the workweek more comfortable. The Memorial Day weekend looks great for outdoor plans early on, but be prepared for a few afternoon showers or storms by Sunday and Monday. Keep an umbrella nearby just in case, and enjoy the pleasant late-May weather!

