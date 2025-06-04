Isle of Palms

Police report a shooting in North Charleston as a result of a road rage confrontation

North Charleston, S.C. – A road rage dispute escalated into a shooting Tuesday afternoon in North Charleston, according to police.

What Happened

Officers from the North Charleston Police Department responded to a shooting call at a Sunoco station on Ashley Phosphate Road around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

An investigation revealed that the occupants of two vehicles were involved in a dispute over erratic driving along Dorchester Road near Patriot Boulevard. While stopped at a traffic light, the driver and passenger of the first vehicle threw an object at the second vehicle. In response, an unknown person from the second vehicle fired a shot, injuring one individual.

Ongoing Investigation

The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) has launched an investigation into the incident. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information to contact them at 843-740-2800.

