Police find drugs, firearms, and cash during an investigation at a North Charleston motel

Police in North Charleston recently made a major discovery during a search at a local motel. They found guns, illegal drugs, and thousands of dollars in cash. The person staying in the room is now facing serious criminal charges. Here’s what happened.

Police Search Motel Room on Dorchester Road

Detectives from the North Charleston Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and Intelligence-Led Policing Unit carried out a search on Wednesday. They had a warrant to check a room at the Suburban Studios Extended Stay, which is located on Dorchester Road.

What Police Found Inside the Room

During the search, police found several guns, different types of illegal drugs, and more than $5,000 in cash. One of the weapons had been reported stolen from Charleston County. Another gun, an AR-style weapon, had no brand name, model number, or serial number on it, which raises more legal concerns.

Man Facing 14 Serious Charges

The person arrested is 43-year-old Jonathan Simmons. He now faces 14 charges. These include possession of a weapon during a violent crime, drug trafficking, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. The drugs found include fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine—all of which are very dangerous and illegal to sell or carry in large amounts.

Simmons Taken to Detention Center

After the arrest, Simmons was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center. Police say the case is still under investigation, and more details may come out later.



This case shows how serious drug and gun crimes are being handled in North Charleston. Thanks to a well-planned investigation, police were able to stop a potentially dangerous situation. As more details come out, the community will be watching closely to see what happens next in court. Law enforcement continues to focus on keeping local neighborhoods safe from illegal drugs and weapons.

SOURCE