Police are investigating an overnight shooting that killed one person in West Ashley

Charleston, South Carolina – A shooting incident late Saturday night in Charleston’s West Ashley area has left one person dead and two others injured, police said.

What Happened?

The shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Sunday at the Palmilla Apartments on Ashley River Road.

Police officers who were nearby heard the gunshots and quickly arrived at the scene. They found three victims with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment, but sadly, one victim later died from their injuries.

Investigation Details

Preliminary investigations show the shooting started after a fight inside the apartment complex. The police said there is no evidence of any continuing danger to the public.

As of now, no arrests have been made, and the identity of the person who died has not been released.

What Police Are Asking

The Charleston Police Department is still actively investigating the case and asks anyone with information to contact them.

If you have any details, please call 843-720-2422 and ask for the on-duty Central Detective.

This tragic shooting at the Palmilla Apartments has left a community shaken. With one person dead and two injured, police are working hard to find answers and bring those responsible to justice. Residents are urged to stay alert and assist police with any information they may have.

SOURCE