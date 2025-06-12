Police are investigating a gunshot at the Rivers Avenue club; two people were hurt

A shooting at a North Charleston club on Tuesday night left at least two people injured. The incident took place at the Aqua Lounge on Rivers Avenue, and police are currently investigating what led to the violence.

The Incident at Aqua Lounge

On Tuesday night, officers from the North Charleston Police Department responded to a call about an injured victim at the Sunoco gas station at the corner of Rivers Avenue and Remount Road. Upon arriving, they discovered a female victim who had been hurt while running away from the Aqua Lounge, a nearby nightclub.

The victim informed police that she was inside the club when a shooting occurred. She told officers that she ran from the scene, but was injured in the process. It was not immediately clear how she was injured during her escape.

A Second Victim

As the investigation continued, officers learned that a second victim had arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police have not yet revealed the identity of the second victim or their condition.

Initial Confusion About the Shooting Location

Security officers at Aqua Lounge initially told the police that the shooting had happened outside the club. However, after further investigation, it was determined that the incident had occurred inside the club.

Investigation and No Arrests Yet

As of now, the North Charleston Police Department has not made any arrests in connection with the shooting. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing as police work to gather more information and determine who was responsible for the violence.

