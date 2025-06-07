One person was hurt after reportedly being stabbed by a coworker at a downtown Charleston eatery, authorities said

A stabbing occurred on Friday afternoon at a downtown Charleston restaurant, leaving one person injured. The incident took place at Fuel, located on Rutledge Avenue, around 2:45 p.m.

According to Charleston Police Department officials, the altercation happened between co-workers, and the suspect left the scene before officers arrived. Lieutenant Anthony Gibson stated that the victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing and may be updated as more details become available.

