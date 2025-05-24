Isle of Palms

One person was badly injured in the Johns Island crash

Johns Island, S.C. – A serious overnight crash early Friday on Edenvale Road left one person critically injured and caused widespread power outages on Johns Island, according to St. Johns Fire District officials.

The accident happened around 1 a.m., involving a single vehicle that collided with a power pole, leading to hours-long road closure and emergency response.

Driver Rescued, Rushed to Hospital in Critical Condition

Fire officials confirmed that the driver had to be extricated from the wrecked vehicle by emergency crews and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. The driver’s identity and current condition have not yet been released.

Power Outages and Road Closure Follow Crash

As a result of the crash, Edenvale Road remained closed for several hours, with utility workers and first responders on the scene throughout the early morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., the Berkeley Electric Cooperative reported that they were working to restore power to affected areas. There is no official word yet on how many residents were impacted or when full power restoration is expected.

Emergency Crews Respond Promptly

The St. Johns Fire District acted quickly to rescue the driver and secure the area while power crews began restoration efforts. Police and fire officials have advised residents to avoid the area while cleanup and power line repairs are ongoing.

This serious early morning accident on Johns Island not only left a driver critically injured but also caused major inconvenience due to power loss and road closure. Local authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash while utility crews work to restore services as quickly as possible.

