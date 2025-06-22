On Cynthia Graham Hurd Community Day, kindness is encouraged

On June 17, 2015, Charleston was shaken by an act of hate when a gunman opened fire during a Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church, claiming nine lives, including that of Cynthia Graham Hurd, a beloved librarian known for her kindness and advocacy for childhood literacy. As the community marks the 10th anniversary of this tragedy, the Charleston County Public Library is celebrating her legacy with a special day of action, fellowship, and remembrance.

Cynthia Graham Hurd Community Day: A Celebration of Kindness

To honor the life and work of Cynthia Graham Hurd, the Cynthia Graham Hurd/St. Andrews Library (located at 1735 North Woodmere Drive) will host the Cynthia Graham Hurd Community Day on Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event aims to bring together people of all ages in a day filled with activities that reflect Hurd’s passion for kindness, community, and literacy.

Highlights of the Event

Food Trucks and Vendors: A variety of food trucks and local vendors will be on-site, offering a range of tasty treats and unique products throughout the day.

Plantation Singers Performance: The Plantation Singers will perform at 11 a.m., sharing uplifting music with attendees.

Free Books: In the spirit of Hurd’s lifelong dedication to literacy, free books will be available for people of all ages.

Birthday Cake and Popcorn: Guests can enjoy some birthday cake and popcorn, creating a festive atmosphere to honor Hurd’s memory.

Remembering Cynthia Graham Hurd

Hurd’s impact on Charleston’s library system is undeniable. She dedicated over 20 years to the John L. Dart Library on King Street before managing the West Ashley Library, which was named in her honor. Her work focused on promoting childhood literacy, and she was known for her deep commitment to serving the community. Hurd’s kindness and love for others left a lasting imprint on all who knew her.

This community day offers an opportunity to not only remember the victims of the 2015 tragedy but also to celebrate Cynthia Graham Hurd’s lasting contributions to her community and the field of library science. It’s a chance to spread kindness, enjoy fellowship, and reflect on her legacy of service to Charleston.

The Cynthia Graham Hurd Community Day serves as a meaningful way to honor a woman whose life was tragically cut short but whose influence continues to shape the Charleston community. As the city marks a decade since the devastating events of June 17, 2015, this event is a fitting tribute to her memory and the enduring power of kindness and community action.

SOURCE