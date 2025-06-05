Officials said a body was located at the Bushy Park Boat Landing.

Isle of Palms

Emergency crews responded to a drowning incident Wednesday at the Bushy Park Boat Landing in Goose Creek, Berkeley County. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, dive teams recovered the body of a man around noon.

Preliminary information from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources suggests the individual slipped while docking his boat and suffered a head injury. However, the exact cause of death is still under investigation.

As of now, the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the victim. Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area, and the boat landing remains closed until further notice.

