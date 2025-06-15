Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Summerville

An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday night in Summerville, South Carolina. The incident took place at the Summervillage Mobile Home Park after officers were called to conduct a welfare check at a residence around 8 p.m.

During the check, gunshots were heard, leading to an encounter between law enforcement and the suspect. A Summerville Police Officer discharged their weapon, injuring the suspect.

Details of the Incident

According to Deputy Chief Chris Hirsch of the Summerville Police Department, officers responded to the scene after receiving a welfare check request. Upon arrival, they heard gunshots and engaged with the suspect, which led to the officer firing their weapon. The suspect was injured during the exchange and was later transported for medical treatment.

At this time, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been asked to take over the investigation into the incident, a standard procedure for officer-involved shootings in the state.

Investigation Ongoing

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will now lead the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No further details about the suspect’s condition or the nature of the gunshots have been released at this time.

