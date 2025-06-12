Off-duty school resource officer apprehends accused robber at Northwoods Mall

An off-duty law enforcement officer from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office took quick action to stop a robbery at Northwoods Mall in Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday. Deputy Alexander McKinnon, who was shopping at the mall, became involved in a robbery situation when he noticed a suspect fleeing with stolen jewelry.

The Robbery Incident

On Tuesday, while McKinnon was at Northwoods Mall, a man entered the nearby Great American Jewelry store. The suspect asked the clerk to show him some jewelry before grabbing items worth about $60,000 and running away. The store manager attempted to chase the suspect and stop him but was knocked down during a struggle. However, the suspect dropped the stolen merchandise during the altercation.

Deputy McKinnon’s Quick Response

Upon hearing about the robbery, Deputy McKinnon quickly identified himself as a sheriff’s deputy and pursued the suspect. While chasing, the suspect allegedly threatened McKinnon, claiming he would call a friend to come and shoot him. Despite the threat, McKinnon continued to chase the suspect, finally tackling him to the ground and holding him until a North Charleston police officer arrived to make the arrest.

The Arrest

The suspect, 31-year-old Cedric Gardner from Savannah, Georgia, was arrested and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center. He faces charges of grand larceny and threatening the life of a law enforcement officer.

A Model of Service and Protection

Sheriff Carl Ritchie praised Deputy McKinnon’s actions, stating that his quick thinking and bravery reflect the values of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. “As law enforcement professionals, we have the responsibility to serve and protect our community, whether we are in uniform or not,” Ritchie said. He expressed pride in McKinnon’s actions and assured the public that individuals like him are keeping their communities safe, especially vulnerable members, such as children.

Deputy McKinnon’s quick actions show how law enforcement professionals are always ready to act, even when off-duty, ensuring the safety of the public and upholding the law.

SOURCE