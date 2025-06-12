Isle of Palms

Off-duty school resource officer apprehends accused robber at Northwoods Mall

by Clarke
Published On:
Off-duty school resource officer apprehends accused robber at Northwoods Mall

An off-duty law enforcement officer from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office took quick action to stop a robbery at Northwoods Mall in Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday. Deputy Alexander McKinnon, who was shopping at the mall, became involved in a robbery situation when he noticed a suspect fleeing with stolen jewelry.

The Robbery Incident

On Tuesday, while McKinnon was at Northwoods Mall, a man entered the nearby Great American Jewelry store. The suspect asked the clerk to show him some jewelry before grabbing items worth about $60,000 and running away. The store manager attempted to chase the suspect and stop him but was knocked down during a struggle. However, the suspect dropped the stolen merchandise during the altercation.

Deputy McKinnon’s Quick Response

Upon hearing about the robbery, Deputy McKinnon quickly identified himself as a sheriff’s deputy and pursued the suspect. While chasing, the suspect allegedly threatened McKinnon, claiming he would call a friend to come and shoot him. Despite the threat, McKinnon continued to chase the suspect, finally tackling him to the ground and holding him until a North Charleston police officer arrived to make the arrest.

The Arrest

The suspect, 31-year-old Cedric Gardner from Savannah, Georgia, was arrested and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center. He faces charges of grand larceny and threatening the life of a law enforcement officer.

A Model of Service and Protection

Sheriff Carl Ritchie praised Deputy McKinnon’s actions, stating that his quick thinking and bravery reflect the values of the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. “As law enforcement professionals, we have the responsibility to serve and protect our community, whether we are in uniform or not,” Ritchie said. He expressed pride in McKinnon’s actions and assured the public that individuals like him are keeping their communities safe, especially vulnerable members, such as children.

Deputy McKinnon’s quick actions show how law enforcement professionals are always ready to act, even when off-duty, ensuring the safety of the public and upholding the law.

SOURCE

Clarke

Related Articles

We're scared:' neighbors express concerns following shooting at North Charleston nightclub

We’re scared:’ neighbors express concerns following shooting at North Charleston nightclub

A pedestrian was hurt in a collision in Mount Pleasant

A pedestrian was hurt in a collision in Mount Pleasant

Police are investigating a gunshot at the Rivers Avenue club; two people were hurt

Police are investigating a gunshot at the Rivers Avenue club; two people were hurt

The tornado warning for Lowcountry counties has expired, but the severe thunderstorm warning remains valid

The tornado warning for Lowcountry counties has expired, but the severe thunderstorm warning remains valid

DCSO arrests 19-year-old man for threatening victim with gun in Ladson

DCSO arrests 19-year-old man for threatening victim with gun in Ladson

7 years after James Island shooting, deputies aim to find the man's killer

7 years after James Island shooting, deputies aim to find the man’s killer

Leave a Comment