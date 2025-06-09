North Charleston police arrested a man after a pursuit on Highway 78 in an excavator

A strange incident occurred early Sunday morning in North Charleston when a man led law enforcement on a pursuit using an excavator. The event began with a response to an alarm at a business on Highway 78. Officers discovered damage to the building and, while investigating, noticed an excavator driving suspiciously in the area. The operator’s actions quickly led to a chase that involved various police units. Here’s a closer look at the bizarre pursuit that followed.

The Incident and Initial Discovery:

At around 5 a.m., officers from the North Charleston Police Department responded to an alarm at a business located at 9418 Highway 78. Upon arrival, they found significant damage to the building. While inspecting the scene, officers noticed an excavator heading east on Highway 78. The vehicle seemed to be driving under suspicious circumstances, which led the officers to attempt a traffic stop.

The Chase Unfolds:

Despite attempts to stop the excavator, the driver refused to comply and instead sped away, leading to a police pursuit. Due to the unusual nature of the chase, the police department called in their SWAT and Drone teams for assistance. The chase continued for a while until the operator eventually stopped the excavator at the Ladson Fairgrounds. However, the suspect didn’t give up easily and ran into a nearby wooded area, attempting to escape.

The Arrest:

With help from a Charleston County K-9 unit, law enforcement quickly tracked down and arrested the suspect. The man, later identified as 53-year-old Johnny Mesa, was apprehended without any further incident.

Charges Against the Suspect:

Johnny Mesa was arrested and charged with several offenses. These included failure to stop for blue lights, malicious injury to real property, and malicious injury to real property enhancement. After his arrest, he was taken to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center for booking.

This unusual pursuit ended with the suspect being caught, and the situation highlights the diverse nature of law enforcement challenges. The officers involved responded quickly and effectively, bringing a potentially dangerous situation to a peaceful resolution. The charges against Johnny Mesa reflect the serious nature of his actions, from damaging property to evading police in a heavy construction vehicle.

