Isle of Palms

North Charleston police are searching for a missing adolescent girl

by Craig
Published On:
North Charleston police are searching for a missing adolescent girl

North Charleston, South Carolina – The North Charleston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl, Wynter McGregor Smith.

Missing Teen Details

Wynter McGregor Smith was last seen on Tuesday at the Siesta Motor Lodge, located on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 115 pounds. Unfortunately, authorities have not provided details regarding the clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

How You Can Help

Anyone who has information about Wynter’s whereabouts is urged to contact the North Charleston Police Department. If you have seen her or know where she might be, you can email the department at [email protected].

The police are asking for the community’s help in locating this missing teenager and bringing her home safely.

SOURCE

Craig

Related Articles

Police report a shooting in North Charleston as a result of a road rage confrontation

Police report a shooting in North Charleston as a result of a road rage confrontation

Three males caught in a vehicle with guns face charges, according to the College of Charleston police

Three males caught in a vehicle with guns face charges, according to the College of Charleston police

Charleston's immigrant community is in fear after a nightclub bust that has resulted in 80 arrests

Charleston’s immigrant community is in fear after a nightclub bust that has resulted in 80 arrests

Longtime abandoned Johns Island site could undergo $21 million rehabilitation

Longtime abandoned Johns Island site could undergo $21 million rehabilitation

Mount Pleasant leaders will debate e-bike rules

Mount Pleasant leaders will debate e-bike rules

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low pressure system for potential development off the southeast coast

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low pressure system for potential development off the southeast coast

Leave a Comment