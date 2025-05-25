North Charleston Police accuse a guy with stabbing

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – A North Charleston man is facing serious charges after a stabbing that took place earlier this month in a wooded area near Westvaco Park.

Police have charged Ronald Lambert, 38, with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to local jail records.

Bond Amount Set by Judge

A judge has set bond for Lambert at:

$250,000 for the attempted murder charge

for the attempted murder charge $75,000 for the weapons charge

As of Saturday afternoon, Lambert remains in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

What Happened?

According to police spokesman Harve Jacobs, the stabbing happened on May 16 in the woods near Westvaco Park.

After being stabbed, the victim, who had two stab wounds, managed to walk to the Pilot gas station on North Rhett Avenue to seek help. Emergency responders quickly arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

So far, there has been no update on the victim’s current condition.

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities have not yet released the motive behind the attack or whether the victim and suspect knew each other. The North Charleston Police Department continues to investigate the case.

This incident is a reminder of the unpredictable nature of violent crime and the quick response needed from emergency services. As the case moves through the legal system, more details may emerge about the events leading to the attack.

SOURCE