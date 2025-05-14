North Charleston PD is investigating a gunshot on Commander Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday evening near the home of a Charleston County School District (CCSD) board member. While gunfire struck homes and a vehicle, no injuries were reported.

Gunfire Erupts on Commander Road

At around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers from the North Charleston Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Commander Road.

According to witnesses, two individuals were shooting at each other. At least one car and two homes were hit by bullets during the exchange.

School Board Member’s Home Struck by Bullets

One of the homes hit by the gunfire belongs to CCSD Board Member Kevin Hollinshead. He confirmed to local media that his residence was struck during the incident.

“I heard several popping noises,” Hollinshead said. “I grabbed my dog and took cover.”

Fortunately, no one was hurt, and no injuries were reported from the scene.

Investigation Ongoing

As of now, no arrests have been made, and police have not released any suspect information. The North Charleston Police Department is actively investigating the shooting and working to determine who was involved.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.

