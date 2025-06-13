North Charleston man accused of leading deputies on a pursuit faces charges

A 31-year-old man from North Charleston, Elijah Simmons, was arrested on Wednesday night following a short vehicle chase that ended in Charleston County. Deputies say he refused to pull over, then was found with drugs and a gun in his vehicle.

What Led to the Arrest?

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted a car speeding at 60 mph in a 45 mph zone near Toogoosoo and Wilson Roads. When they turned on their lights to make a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Simmons, slowed down—but refused to pull over.

Instead, he continued driving at about 35–37 mph. Deputies noticed him waving at them from his car window with his hazard lights on, signaling he was aware of their presence but still not stopping.

The Pursuit Comes to a Stop

The slow-speed pursuit continued as Simmons turned onto Ethel Post Office Road. Eventually, he pulled over in the 4000 block of Peters Field Road after deputies conducted a felony stop.

Simmons exited the vehicle and walked toward officers, who immediately detained him without further resistance.

Gun, Drugs, and Marijuana Found in Car

After the stop, deputies searched Simmons’ vehicle. Inside, they found:

A firearm

A white pill that tested positive for MDMA

A strong odor of marijuana

Simmons told deputies he had just bought the car and didn’t have insurance, which he claimed was the reason he didn’t stop right away. His car was later towed.

Previous Felony Conviction

Further investigation revealed Simmons had a prior conviction for third-degree burglary. Because of that, he is legally banned from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Charges Filed

Simmons now faces several charges, including:

Failure to stop for blue light

Possession of MDMA

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

He was taken to the Charleston County Detention Center following his arrest.

This slow-moving but serious police pursuit ended with the arrest of a convicted felon now facing new drug and weapon charges. It’s another reminder of how routine traffic stops can quickly turn into high-stakes arrests when illegal items are found.

