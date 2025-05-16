New signage posted at Breach Inlet now contain a swim warning in Spanish

Many people love visiting the beach to enjoy the sun, sea, and sand. But sometimes, even beautiful places can be dangerous. One such spot is Breach Inlet, the narrow waterway between Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms in South Carolina. Recently, two people lost their lives while trying to swim there. To help prevent more accidents, new warning signs in Spanish have been placed near the water.

What Happened at Breach Inlet?

On May 6, a tragic incident occurred at Breach Inlet. Two people, 18-year-old Yoselin Lopez-Perez and 28-year-old Guillermo Quintero-Camacho, drowned while attempting to swim in the area. They were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, but sadly, they didn’t survive.

This part of the coast is known for having very strong and dangerous water currents. These currents can pull even strong swimmers under the water, making it nearly impossible to escape. For years, signs in English have warned people not to enter the water there.

Why New Signs Were Needed

Although the warnings have been there for a long time, they were only in English. Now, new signs in Spanish have also been added. Many people who visit the beach speak Spanish as their first language. By including Spanish on the signs, the local community hopes to keep everyone better informed and safe.

The updated signs say: “Deadly currents. Stay out of the water.” This clear message is designed to catch people’s attention and stop them from swimming in the dangerous inlet.

Fines for Ignoring the Signs

Authorities are taking this seriously. Anyone who ignores the signs and enters the water could be fined $1,040. This rule is in place not to punish people, but to protect lives. It’s important that visitors understand the real danger the currents pose.

Local Community Response

The towns of Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms acted quickly to make changes after the recent tragedy. By adding Spanish to the warning signs, they’re making sure that the message reaches more people. The hope is that better communication will lead to fewer accidents in the future.

Breach Inlet might look like a perfect place to swim, but it can be extremely dangerous because of powerful currents. The recent deaths of two young people have reminded everyone just how serious the risk is. With new Spanish warning signs now in place, the local community is doing its part to prevent more tragedies. Visitors should always read warning signs and follow the rules to stay safe. No swim is worth risking your life.

