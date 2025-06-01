New golf cart law mandates minors under 12 to wear a seat belt; effective immediately

A new law in South Carolina has come into effect to improve the safety of golf cart passengers, especially children. The law now requires that children under the age of 12 must wear seatbelts when riding in golf carts.

Growing Use of Golf Carts in Lowcountry

Golf carts are a popular way to move around in the Lowcountry, especially on the Isle of Palms. People use them to travel to the beach, pool, or nearby places. However, improper use of golf carts has led to accidents, some involving children.

Isle of Palms Councilman Blair Hahn said,

“These golf carts are riding on highways with speed limits of 30 to 35 miles per hour, and we have children riding without restraints. We’ve had accidents, including one where a 12-year-old flipped the cart and another where a passenger was thrown through the windshield.”

Seatbelt Requirement for Children Under 12

Governor Henry McMaster recently signed this important safety law, which became effective on May 22. It states that children aged 11 and under must wear seatbelts while riding in golf carts.

Isle of Palms Sgt. Matt Storen explained,

“We are focusing on educating the public. It will take time for people to install conversion kits and seatbelts on their carts and get the necessary paperwork. The main goal is public safety.”

Additional Rules for Golf Cart Use

The law also reminds everyone that golf cart drivers must be at least 16 years old and hold a valid driver’s license. Also, golf carts are allowed to be driven only during daylight hours.

Sgt. Storen added,

“During summer, golf carts are everywhere, and many kids are driving them. Parents must learn the rules and make sure their children do not drive golf carts. If kids are caught driving, police may call parents or tow the carts. We want to keep everyone safe.”

How to Comply with the Law

Golf cart owners can visit local shops or buy online conversion kits to install seatbelts on their carts. This will help meet the new safety requirements and protect passengers, especially young children.

