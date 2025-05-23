Mt. Pleasant Police are investigating a tragic collision involving a bicyclist and a semi-truck

Mount Pleasant, S.C. – A tragic accident occurred in Mount Pleasant on Thursday afternoon, resulting in the death of a bicyclist after a collision with a semi-truck. The Mount Pleasant Police Department is now investigating the incident.

According to Sgt. Robert Blaschke, the collision happened at about 12:18 p.m. at the intersection of Long Point Road and the I-526 eastbound off-ramp.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) rushed the injured bicyclist to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), but sadly, the person passed away due to their injuries.

As of now, the identity of the deceased has not been released. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the victim once the family is notified.

Investigation Ongoing

The case is currently under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department Traffic Bureau, which specializes in handling serious roadway incidents. Officers are likely reviewing evidence, such as traffic camera footage and witness statements, to determine how the collision occurred.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the details of how the crash happened, nor whether any charges are expected to be filed. More information may be released as the investigation progresses.

This accident is a painful reminder of how important road safety is, especially at intersections where multiple types of traffic meet. As Mount Pleasant continues to grow and see more traffic, both drivers and cyclists are urged to remain alert and follow traffic laws carefully.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time.

SOURCE