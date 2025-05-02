Mount Pleasant Police in Race Against Time – Have You Seen This 73-Year-Old Man

Police in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, are looking for a 73-year-old man who has been reported missing. The man, John Robert Williams, was last seen on Thursday afternoon, and a search operation is now underway to locate him.

When and Where He Was Last Seen

John Robert Williams was last seen leaving his home on Equestrian Drive around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday. Since then, there has been no contact with him, and his family is worried for his safety.

Description of the Missing Man

Williams is described as a white male. At the time he went missing, he was wearing black pants, a long-sleeved black shirt, and a blue and cream-coloured hat. This information has been shared by the Mount Pleasant Police Department to help the public identify him.

Police Efforts to Find Him

Police officers are actively searching the area around Equestrian Drive and nearby locations. They are patrolling on foot and by vehicle, hoping someone may have seen Williams or can provide helpful information.

How You Can Help

If anyone in or around Mount Pleasant has seen a person matching this description, they are urged to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department immediately. Even a small tip could help find Williams and bring him home safely.

The search for 73-year-old John Robert Williams continues in Mount Pleasant, SC. With help from the public and ongoing police efforts, authorities are doing all they can to find him. Community support plays a big role in these situations, and even a single call can make a huge difference. If you’re in the area, please stay alert and help spread the word.

