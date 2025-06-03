Mount Pleasant leaders will debate e-bike rules

Mount Pleasant town leaders are set to discuss new regulations for E-bikes this Monday, aiming to address ongoing safety issues. This follows previous rules passed last year that already restrict E-bike use in certain areas.

Background

In August 2023, Mount Pleasant began discussing restrictions on E-bikes, leading to an ordinance in September. The rules banned E-bikes from commercial zones, parks, and landscaped areas, and required riders to maintain a “reasonable and prudent” speed based on conditions.

Mayor’s Concerns

Mayor Will Haynie recently expressed concern on Facebook about the dangers posed by young riders operating fast motorized E-bikes. He warned that these situations could lead to tragic accidents if not addressed.

Mayor Haynie also called for changes in state law, noting that current regulations limit how much towns can control E-bike use. He said, “State law currently only recognizes certain types as even being motorized vehicles. That needs to change.”

Possible New Measures

Mount Pleasant officials will consider stricter penalties for violations and possibly require E-bike registration as part of new municipal rules.

Next Steps

The Police, Judicial & Legal Committee of the Town Council will hold a meeting Monday morning to discuss these potential regulations in more detail.

As E-bike use grows, Mount Pleasant is taking steps to balance safety and regulation, looking to tighten controls and push for state-level changes.

