Meth, cocaine, and a gun were found in a Berkeley County apartment, and two people were arrested

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — Two men from Hanahan were arrested after a drug investigation uncovered cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and an illegal firearm, officials say.

On May 21, the Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force arrested 29-year-old Josue Armenta Zavala and 22-year-old Ever Godinez Nolasco during a surveillance operation.

Authorities say the two were seen smoking marijuana outside when officers approached. Armenta Zavala reportedly tried to throw away a bag containing about 28 grams of cocaine.

A search of an apartment on Miami Street revealed an additional 33 grams of cocaine, 9 grams of methamphetamine split into 18 small bags, 26 grams of marijuana, and a 9mm handgun with its serial number removed. Hundreds of plastic baggies used for drug distribution were also found.

Armenta Zavala faces charges including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine trafficking, illegal firearm possession, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Godinez Nolasco was charged with giving false information to police.

Both men are in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center awaiting bond hearings. ICE has placed a detainer on Armenta Zavala after confirming his deportation in 2018.

The task force includes officers from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Goose Creek Police, Hanahan Police, and Moncks Corner Police. The investigation is ongoing.

