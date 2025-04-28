Meteorologists Reveal: This Is the PERFECT Week to [Outdoor Activity] Before Friday’s Storm

Charleston is set to enjoy a beautiful stretch of weather over the next few days, thanks to a strong high-pressure system bringing lots of sunshine and comfortable warmth. While the week will start off calm and bright, a few storm chances could arrive by Friday. Here’s a detailed look at what you can expect in the coming days.

Pleasant Start to the Week

The week will kick off with some near-normal temperatures, as high pressure continues to push southward across our area. Mornings on Monday and Tuesday will feel fresh, with temperatures starting in the upper 50s inland and in the low-to-mid-60s closer to the coast. During the day, highs will climb into the upper 70s and may even touch 80 degrees in some spots.

A few clouds may pass by from time to time, but for the most part, it will be a sunny and beautiful start to the week.

Warmer Days by Mid-Week

By Wednesday and Thursday, the high-pressure system will start moving offshore. As a result, we’ll see a warming trend take hold. Highs will climb into the mid-80s, while lows during the mornings will rise steadily into the low-to-mid-60s.

Despite the increase in warmth, partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will continue, making for two great days to enjoy outdoor activities.

Storm Chances Return on Friday

Changes are on the horizon by Friday. As high pressure moves further offshore, a trough of low pressure will start influencing the weather. This setup could bring a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60s, and daytime highs will warm up into the mid-to-upper 80s. Saturday looks similar, but with the potential for a few more storms, especially later in the evening and overnight hours, as a cold front approaches the area.

The front is expected to move through late Saturday night into Sunday, bringing slightly cooler air. However, we could still see a thunderstorm or two on Sunday, especially as the seabreeze moves inland.

Coastal Flooding a Concern Early in the Week

Charleston faced its first coastal flooding of 2025 on Sunday evening, with tides reaching a maximum of 7.82 feet in Charleston Harbor at 8:36 PM. This led to moderate flooding and road closures, including the Highway 61 off-ramp from Highway 17 in West Ashley.

Coastal flooding remains a risk for Monday and Tuesday evenings, although it should not be as severe as Sunday. Minor to moderate flooding is possible on Monday, while generally minor flooding is expected on Tuesday. By Wednesday, winds are expected to become less favorable for flooding, although it could still be close.

Make sure to listen for Coastal Flood Advisories from the National Weather Service. Remember, salt water is very damaging to vehicles, and you should never drive through flooded roads.

Charleston is in for a lovely week filled with sunshine and warm temperatures, perfect for outdoor activities. While the weather will stay mostly dry through Thursday, a few storms could pop up by Friday and Saturday as a cold front approaches. Coastal flooding will be something to watch closely on Monday and Tuesday evenings, so stay updated with official advisories. Overall, it’s a good week to enjoy the outdoors but keep an eye on changing conditions later in the week.

SOURCE