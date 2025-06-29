Hero of the Day: Honouring “Frizz”

Charleston is saying goodbye to a truly special man—Oscar “Frizz” Fordham. At 98 years old, Coach Frizz spent most of his life helping others, especially children. He was a coach, mentor, and teacher to many people in Charleston, and his impact will be remembered for years to come.

A Life Full of Dedication

Oscar Fordham, known lovingly as “Coach Frizz,” was born in 1927. He played sports as a child at the Avery Institute in downtown Charleston. In 1960, he started working with the City of Charleston Recreation Department and became the city’s longest-serving employee.

Over six decades, he helped hundreds of young people through coaching, mentoring, and just being there when they needed someone to talk to. Many of those kids, now adults, still keep in touch with him.

Loved by the Community

One of his former players, Darryl Brown, shared how Coach Frizz had a gift for connecting with kids. “He had a special talent to reach children and bring out the best in us,” Brown said. “He didn’t just coach us—he parented and mentored us.”

Even after he retired, Coach Frizz was a familiar sight riding his bicycle through the West Side of downtown Charleston, near the field named in his honor.

His Simple Advice for Life

When asked about the secret to his success, Coach Frizz kept it simple: “Walk away from trouble” and “treat all kids the same.” These lessons are part of why he earned so much respect from everyone who knew him.

A Loving Family Man

Outside of his work with the community, Coach Frizz built a strong and loving family. He was married for 66 years, raised five children, and had 17 grandchildren along with many great-grandchildren. His family, like his community, looked up to him for guidance, support, and love.

A True Everyday Hero

Oscar Fordham didn’t ask for anything in return for what he gave. He dedicated over 60 years of his life to helping children grow into better people. His kindness and service made him a true hero in everyday life. Charleston has lost a legend, but his lessons, love, and legacy will live on forever.

SOURCE