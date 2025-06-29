Isle of Palms

After a car strikes a power pole at West Ashley Home Team BBQ, the road reopens

by Jackson
Published On:
After a car strikes a power pole at West Ashley Home Team BBQ, the road reopens

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Part of Ashley River Road in West Ashley is temporarily closed in both directions Friday evening after a vehicle crashed into a power pole near Home Team BBQ.

What Happened?

The incident occurred near Carriage Lane, where a car hit a utility pole, causing power line damage. The crash led to the immediate closure of Ashley River Road in both directions.

Emergency Response

Police officers are on-site to divert traffic, and the road closure is expected to remain in place for a while as repair crews work.

One person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital. According to police, their injuries are not life-threatening.

Power Restoration Efforts

Dominion Energy has sent crews to the area to repair the damaged power pole and restore service. The timeline for completing repairs and reopening the road has not been confirmed yet.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area around Ashley River Road and Carriage Lane in West Ashley and seek alternate routes. Crews and emergency services are working to restore normal traffic and fix the power infrastructure.

SOURCE

Jackson

Related Articles

Hero of the Day: Honouring "Frizz"

Hero of the Day: Honouring “Frizz”

There is now a new Miss SC teen. This is the winner

There is now a new Miss SC teen. This is the winner

"It contributed to the creation of America": Sullivan's Island commemorates Carolina Day

“It contributed to the creation of America”: Sullivan’s Island commemorates Carolina Day

After a car strikes a power pole at West Ashley Home Team BBQ, the road is closed

After a car strikes a power pole at West Ashley Home Team BBQ, the road is closed

In anticipation of the 249th Carolina Day, Fort Moultrie

In anticipation of the 249th Carolina Day, Fort Moultrie

The cast of the Netflix series "Outer Banks" was spotted filming the show's last season

The cast of the Netflix series “Outer Banks” was spotted filming the show’s last season

Leave a Comment

© 2025 MyLoLowCountry • All rights reserved
About UsContact UsPrivacy PolicyTerms and ConditionsDMCADisclaimer

Home
All Updates
Join
Follow