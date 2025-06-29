“It contributed to the creation of America”: Sullivan’s Island commemorates Carolina Day

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, South Carolina – This past Saturday marked Carolina Day, a celebration that honors one of the earliest victories in the fight for American independence. Held at Fort Moultrie on Sullivan’s Island, the event called “Fighting for Independence” brought history to life for locals and visitors.

Remembering a Key Battle for America’s Freedom

The event was not just a gathering—it was a powerful historical tribute. Visitors came from both South Carolina and out of state, including history fans like Nate Fine, who called the experience unforgettable.

“It helped make America,” Fine said. “If it wasn’t for all these people, we wouldn’t be here today.”

One visitor from Georgia made a special trip just to see where the historic 1776 battle against the powerful British navy took place.

The Underdog Victory at Fort Moultrie

The British, with one of the world’s strongest navies at the time, never expected Fort Moultrie to hold its ground. But the American forces surprised them with an unexpected win.

Park Ranger Christopher Reid shared one of the battle’s memorable moments: “The guy in charge, Commodore Sir Peter Parker, literally had his pants blown off,” he said, adding with humor, “Reports say his backside was laid bare.” The British were forced to retreat—and that’s why this victory has been celebrated ever since.

A Day of Learning Through Reenactments

Carolina Day at Fort Moultrie is more than just speeches—it includes interactive exhibits and reenactments that bring history to life.

Reid said, “There are things everyone can relate to. An underdog story is one of them. Victory, loss, war—these are things people still talk about.”

These activities help people understand the past in a way that feels real. “It’s better than just hearing ‘in 1776’ and falling asleep,” he joked.

A Tribute to Brave American

For people like Nate Fine, Carolina Day is a chance to reflect on what freedom really means.

“It helps you learn what happened in the past,” Fine said. “What our forefathers and all those brave men and women did for our country. Freedom’s awesome.”

Carolina Day at Fort Moultrie reminds us of a key victory in the fight for American independence. Nearly two and a half centuries later, this celebration helps both young and old connect with history in a fun, meaningful way. From reenactments to emotional tributes, the day served as a powerful reminder of the courage and spirit that helped shape the United States.

