Memorial Day Weekend: Beginning tranquil and seasonable, but turning stormy

If you’re planning to enjoy the Memorial Day Weekend outdoors, you’re in luck — at least to begin with. Saturday is shaping up to be the best day of the long weekend, with sunshine, mild temperatures, and low humidity. But don’t pack away your umbrella just yet — rain and storms return by Sunday, and unsettled weather may continue into Memorial Day Monday.

Saturday: Ideal Weather for Outdoor Fun

Saturday will be the best day to head outside, whether you’re planning a barbecue, beach trip, or just relaxing in the park. Expect morning lows in the mid-60s and afternoon highs reaching the mid-80s, which is fairly normal for this time of year. Humidity will stay low, and there’s no major threat of rain.

In short, Saturday is your go-to day for any outdoor plans.

Sunday: Humid, Stormy Conditions Develop

The weather starts to shift on Sunday as a warm front moves into the region, bringing increased humidity and higher rain chances, particularly in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s, but afternoon and evening storms are likely in many areas.

Some storms may produce heavy rainfall, and minor flooding could occur in spots. While the chance for severe weather remains low, a few strong thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

Monday: Uncertain Outlook, Cooler with Showers

Memorial Day Monday looks to be more unsettled and cooler, thanks to a stalled front lingering over the area. Winds may shift to the northeast, helping to keep temperatures in the mid-80s.

However, slight changes in the front’s position could impact both temperatures and storm chances, so it’s wise to stay updated on the latest forecast. If you have outdoor plans for Monday, be sure to have a backup plan in case of rain or thunderstorms.

Plan smartly this Memorial Day Weekend — Saturday is looking perfect for outdoor fun, but rain and humidity will return Sunday, and showers may linger into Monday. Keeping an eye on updated forecasts will help you enjoy the weekend safely and comfortably.

