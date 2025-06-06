Man detained in an alleged ‘Peeping Tom’ incident at Mount Pleasant tobacco shop

A 29-year-old man from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, has been arrested and is facing charges after he was accused of secretly filming women inappropriately while at his workplace. The man, identified as Giovani Reyes-Lopez, was arrested following a report from a woman who caught him filming her at a local business.

The Incident at Smoker Friendly

On May 31, officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a call at Smoker Friendly, located on Ben Sawyer Boulevard, where a woman reported that Reyes-Lopez had used his phone to take an upskirt video of her while she was shopping. After confronting Reyes-Lopez, the woman demanded he delete the video, and he complied, handing over his phone.

The Shocking Discovery

Upon reviewing the phone, the woman discovered hundreds of inappropriate videos featuring other women of various ages. The videos reportedly included images of their faces, voices, and private parts. The discovery prompted further investigation by the police, which indicated that Reyes-Lopez may have been involved in similar incidents over the past year.

Charges and ICE Hold

Reyes-Lopez was arrested and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center. In addition to the charges of voyeurism, he also faces an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) hold. Authorities have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, with detectives working to identify any additional victims of the alleged voyeurism.

Ongoing Investigation

The police have urged anyone with additional information about Reyes-Lopez or the case to contact Detective Upson at 834-884-4176. The investigation is still developing, and further updates are expected as authorities continue to gather evidence.

