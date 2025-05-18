Madison LeCroy Spends $3.9 Million on a Dream Home—and It’s Gorgeous

Charleston, S.C. – Reality TV star Madison LeCroy from Southern Charm is making big moves both personally and professionally. She has just purchased a brand-new luxury home worth $3.9 million on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina — and it’s nothing short of a dream house!

A New Chapter for Madison and Her Growing Family

With a baby girl on the way, Madison says it was the perfect time to upgrade to a larger home. Her growing family needed more space, and this new house is just the right fit.

The house is huge, measuring around 5,290 square feet. It includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a beautiful coastal-style kitchen, a screened-in porch perfect for relaxing Charleston evenings, and a backyard pool complete with a stylish pool house.

Quick Sale of Her Previous Home

Madison recently sold her earlier Daniel Island home in March — just 10 days after listing it. She had bought that property in 2022 for $1.48 million and sold it for $1.75 million, making a nice profit in a short time.

Renovations Already Underway

Madison isn’t wasting any time with her new home. She’s already started renovations, beginning with the kitchen. She shared the exciting update with her fans on Instagram, writing:

“We wasted no time — time to make some improvements before the big move in two weeks!”

She also thanked her team for supporting her vision, saying:

“Huge thanks to everyone who’s part of this project. I’m so excited to share the process along the way!”

More Than Just Real Estate

This home upgrade comes as Madison is also busy with other life events — including preparing to welcome a new baby and launching a new pajama line. Clearly, things are going great for the Southern Charm star.

Her fans have been sending her messages of love and support as she steps into this exciting new chapter. With a thriving career, a growing family, and now a luxurious home, Madison LeCroy is truly shining.

