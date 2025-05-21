Lowcountry commemorates the 249th Battle of Sullivan’s Island with a day of living history events

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. – The 249th anniversary of the Battle of Sullivan’s Island will be celebrated on June 28, 2025, at Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park with a full day of free, family-friendly events, including live history demonstrations, talks, and kids’ activities.

The event will bring history to life, commemorating one of the most important early battles of the American Revolutionary War, which took place in 1776.

Full Day of Events and Activities

The day-long celebration will kick off at 10 a.m. with a flag-raising ceremony, followed by several scheduled activities throughout the park. Visitors can look forward to:

History talks at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m.

Musket firing demonstrations at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Cannon (artillery) firing demonstrations from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A living battle reenactment at 3 p.m. featuring the heroic story of Sergeant William Jasper retrieving the fort’s flag

A flag-lowering ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

A final historical presentation at 6 p.m. about the battle’s impact

Step Back in Time with Living History

Throughout the day, historical reenactors in period costumes will portray soldiers, sailors, and civilians, offering living history experiences that show what life was like during the Revolutionary War period. Kids can take part in craft activities and learn more about South Carolina’s role in the American Revolution.

Free Entry for All Visitors

To welcome as many guests as possible, the park will waive its usual entry fee for the day. This makes it a great opportunity for families, history lovers, and curious visitors to experience history hands-on without any cost.

“This event is not just about remembering the past. It’s about helping people connect with the bravery, the sacrifice, and the spirit of those who helped shape our nation,” organizers said.

The Battle of Sullivan’s Island was a key victory for American forces in the early days of the Revolutionary War. This year’s 249th anniversary event promises to be a powerful, fun, and educational way to relive that moment in history. With free entry, engaging programs, and authentic experiences for all ages, it’s a perfect summer outing for families, history buffs, and the local community.

Make sure to mark your calendar for June 28 and head to Sullivan’s Island for a day of history, honor, and celebration.

