Longtime abandoned Johns Island site could undergo $21 million rehabilitation

A real estate company aims to breathe new life into a long-abandoned tomato packing facility on Johns Island by transforming it into a commercial and industrial complex. The proposal involves a significant investment and promises new jobs but raises concerns among local residents about increased traffic.

History of the Site

The old DiMare tomato packing plant off Main Road has sat empty for about 15 years. For longtime Johns Island resident Pamela Frazier, the facility holds personal memories—it was her first job at age 16, assembling boxes for tomatoes.

Proposed Development

Obelisk Real Estate Partners is considering investing $21 million to renovate and upgrade the existing structures over the next two years. Plans include maintaining the property’s footprint while retrofitting the buildings for warehousing, storage, distribution, and light manufacturing purposes.

Local Concerns

Frazier and other residents are worried about how the development will impact traffic on Main Road, which they describe as already heavily congested and in poor condition. Frazier noted that when the tomato packing plant was active, traffic was much lighter.

She expressed a preference for the site to remain unused, hoping it could continue serving as a training ground for firefighters instead of becoming a busy commercial hub.

Economic Potential

Despite community concerns, county officials see the project as a chance to boost economic development and create jobs in the area. The property has not yet been sold, and the Charleston County Finance Committee is scheduled to discuss the proposal and a potential special tax assessment for abandoned buildings this Thursday.

The future of the former DiMare packing facility hangs in the balance as Johns Island grapples with balancing growth, job creation, and preserving the quality of life for its residents.

