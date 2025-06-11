Long overdue: Gadsden Green homes will be demolished for thorough rehabilitation and upgrading

Charleston’s Gadsden Green public housing, a long-standing community, is about to receive a significant makeover. The old, aging units will be demolished and replaced with modern mixed-use housing. The new development will offer a mix of affordable, attainable, and market-level priced homes. This project is a joint effort between the Charleston Housing Authority and the City of Charleston, marking a significant step in improving housing conditions on the peninsula.

Long-Awaited Change

The Gadsden Green public housing development has been in place for decades, with some of the units dating back to as far as 1942. These buildings have long been criticized for their poor living conditions, prompting the Charleston City Council to step in. William Gregorie, a member of the council whose district includes Gadsden Green, expressed that this renovation is something he’s been wanting to see for the last 15 years.

“This is long overdue,” Gregorie said, highlighting the importance of modernizing the housing to meet the needs of today’s residents. He emphasized that the mayor is committed to increasing the number of affordable housing units in Charleston, allowing the community to benefit from the revitalization of the city they helped build.

A Focus on Affordable Housing

The 268 public housing units at Gadsden Green will be replaced with new structures that cater to a wide range of income levels, ensuring there is housing available for low-income, moderate-income, and market-rate tenants. Despite the extensive renovation, developers assure that current residents won’t face an increase in costs. They will continue to pay no more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities, ensuring affordability is maintained.

“We are well past when these properties should have been refreshed,” said Greg Voigt, chairman of the housing authority’s board of commissioners. “The material comforts for the people we serve needed something new.” The new housing will include modern appliances, flood mitigation efforts, and community spaces designed to be walkable and accessible.

Addressing Concerns and Avoiding Displacement

The project comes after a history of complaints regarding the poor living conditions at Gadsden Green, which even led to a lawsuit against the housing authority in 2023. The redevelopment aims to address these concerns and create a more sustainable, comfortable living environment for current and future residents.

One of the key concerns during the renovation process is displacement. The housing authority is working on a “build first” strategy, meaning they will first build enough new units close to Gadsden Green so that current residents can move directly into those units without being spread across the city. This approach aims to minimize disruption for the families who have made Gadsden Green their home.

“We want to ensure that our residents’ voices are heard,” Voigt explained. “Their input is crucial during the design and construction phases to make sure their daily needs are met.”

Looking to the Future

Once construction begins, Gadsden Green will undergo a major transformation, turning the area into a modern, vibrant community. The inclusion of attainable workforce housing will provide homes for families making between 80-120% of the area’s median income, helping to meet the growing demand for housing in Charleston.

While a start date for construction has not yet been set, the development is expected to bring much-needed improvements to the community. It represents not only a physical renovation of the buildings but a broader commitment to improving the quality of life for the people of Charleston.

