Local Mexican restaurant working to gather funds for late employee who drowned on Breach Inlet

When tragedy strikes, it’s heartwarming to see people come together to support one another. That’s exactly what’s happening in Charleston after a heartbreaking incident at Breach Inlet. A young man, loved by many in his workplace and community, lost his life, and now his colleagues and local residents are working together to make sure he gets a proper goodbye with his family in Mexico.

Who Was Guillermo Quintero Camacho?

Guillermo Quintero Camacho worked at Azul Mexicano in downtown Charleston and often helped out at Agave’s Cantina in Mount Pleasant. He was known as a friendly, hardworking person who left a lasting impression on everyone he met. His sudden passing has left a deep impact on both his coworkers and the larger community.

What Happened at Breach Inlet?

Last Tuesday, Guillermo and Yoselin Lopez-Perez drowned in a tragic accident at Breach Inlet, a spot already known for dangerous water currents. Both were pulled from the water but sadly didn’t survive. This incident has once again brought attention to the dangers of swimming in that area.

How Is the Community Helping?

The restaurant group behind Agave and Azul Mexicano started a fundraising effort to help cover the cost of sending Guillermo’s body back to his family in Mexico. Transporting remains internationally can be very expensive, with costs reaching up to $10,000.

According to Carlos Anthony, manager at Agave’s in Mount Pleasant, the community’s response has been overwhelming. People have been generous with their donations, and the fund is getting close to the target. Guillermo’s body is expected to be sent back home on Wednesday.

Safety Measures Are Being Updated

Breach Inlet already has warning signs posted, but local officials are now working to make safety information clearer for everyone. The Town of Sullivan’s Island is planning to add signs in Spanish to better warn swimmers who may not understand the English signage.

The nearby Isle of Palms already has bilingual signs and says they are open to more discussions about improving safety communication even further.

How You Can Help

If you would like to support the fundraiser to help Guillermo’s family, donations are still being accepted through their GoFundMe page.

This tragedy has brought pain, but it has also shown how a strong and caring community can step up in difficult times. Whether it’s donating money or simply spreading the word, every little bit helps give Guillermo the farewell he deserves.

The loss of Guillermo Quintero Camacho is a reminder of how fragile life is, especially around dangerous waters like Breach Inlet. But it’s also a powerful example of how communities can unite during moments of sorrow. Through kind gestures, donations, and increased awareness, the people of Charleston are not only honoring Guillermo’s life but also working to make the area safer for everyone. The effort to send him back to Mexico for a proper farewell reflects deep respect, unity, and humanity.

