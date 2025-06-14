Local authorities emphasize peaceful intent amid rising tensions over protest events

People across the country are getting ready to protest against former President Donald Trump this weekend. In Charleston, South Carolina, two peaceful rallies called “No Kings” will be held on Saturday and Sunday. The events are meant to stand up for American values and bring attention to concerns about Trump’s leadership and spending.

Protest Message: ‘Enough is Enough’

Kristy Kinney, the leader of Indivisible Charleston, says these protests are not about political sides but about what’s right for the country. “Enough is enough. This isn’t a partisan issue, it’s an American issue,” she said. The protests are happening at the same time as Trump’s military parade, which is also on his birthday weekend. Kinney pointed out that it feels wrong for a president to spend so much public money on what seems like a party for himself.

Attorney General’s Warning and Response

Attorney General Alan Wilson gave a statement earlier this week, warning that anyone who breaks the law during protests will face serious charges. But Kinney and other organizers say this kind of talk can be harmful. “It’s not right to make people feel scared or expect violence. That’s not what this is about,” she explained.

Police Promise Peace and Protection

Both the Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have said they support the right to protest. They have promised to be present at the events to make sure everything stays safe and peaceful. Their main goal is to protect people’s right to speak freely.

Over 1,200 Expected at the Peaceful Rally

Kinney said she expects more than 1,200 people to attend the events. She made it clear: “This is a peaceful demonstration. We’re using our First Amendment rights.” She also said that the organizers will not support or take part in any violence. If anything does happen, police officers will be there to keep things under control.

What Experts Say About Protests

Political science professor Mark Owens shared that peaceful protests are important for society. They help people learn new things and see different points of view. Events like the “No Kings” rallies are a way for citizens to stand up, speak out, and help others understand what they believe in.



This weekend, Charleston will join cities across the U.S. in holding peaceful protests against the Trump administration. With over 1,200 people expected to attend, the “No Kings” rallies aim to send a clear message—calling for respect, fairness, and accountability in leadership. Organizers are focused on keeping things peaceful and respectful, while law enforcement ensures safety. The event is a reminder that free speech and peaceful protest remain powerful tools in a democracy.

