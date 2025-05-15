Legendary Charleston chef Bob Carter dies at age 59

The culinary world in Charleston, South Carolina, is mourning the loss of one of its most respected chefs. Bob Carter, a well-known name in the city’s food scene, passed away on the night of May 13. He was 59 years old.

Chef Bob Carter Found Dead in Hotel Room

According to reports from the Charleston City Paper, Bob Carter was found dead in a hotel room in Mount Pleasant, a nearby area of Charleston. The news was confirmed by Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. As of now, further details about the cause of death have not been released.

A Star in Charleston’s Culinary Scene

Bob Carter was a key figure in Charleston’s restaurant industry for many years. He became famous during his time as the executive chef of Peninsula Grill, a well-known fine-dining restaurant. From the late 1990s until 2011, he led the kitchen and helped make the restaurant one of the top spots in the city.

One of the highlights of his time there was his signature dessert—the Peninsula Grill’s coconut cake. People from across the country came just to try this famous cake.

More Than Just a Chef

In 1999, Chef Carter started Chefs’ Feast, a fundraising event for the Lowcountry Food Bank. This event combines live auctions and gourmet food to raise money for the hungry. Thanks to his efforts, Chefs’ Feast has been supporting the food bank for over 25 years.

After leaving Peninsula Grill in 2011, Carter explored other paths, including writing a cookbook and launching new food ventures. In 2012, he became a founding partner in Rutledge Cab Company, a popular local restaurant. He partnered with Mike Veeck, co-owner of the Charleston RiverDogs baseball team, actor Bill Murray, and businessman Brad Creger. Carter left the restaurant in 2014.

Remembering a Kind Soul

Mike Veeck shared fond memories of Carter, recalling how they became friends through his daughter Rebecca, who sadly passed away in 2019. Veeck described Carter as a kind-hearted and magical person who always made people feel welcome.

“He was the head chef at Peninsula Grill and the creator of that legendary coconut cake,” Veeck said. “When we partnered for the Rutledge Cab Company, we were all excited to work with him. He was an amazing host and a great friend.”

Chef Bob Carter was more than just a cook—he was a leader, a creator, and a person who used his talents to help others. Through his food, events, and generosity, he made a lasting mark on Charleston and beyond. His legacy will be remembered by everyone who enjoyed his cooking, worked with him, or benefited from his kindness.

