James Island IHOP permanently closed due to health code breaches

An IHOP restaurant on James Island in Charleston, South Carolina, has permanently closed its doors after a long list of health violations. The location, at 771 Daniel Ellis Drive, faced ongoing problems with food safety and sanitation before finally shutting down.

Continuous Health Code Failure

Since March 2025, the James Island IHOP received 11 straight “C” grades from the South Carolina Department of Agriculture. The most recent inspection was on May 12, 2025. Reports listed several serious violations, including:

Improper food temperature

Unclean kitchen and surfaces

Flies found near dishwashing areas

Improper storage and expired food

One of the biggest concerns was expired food, with steak, ham, and pancake batter being stored longer than allowed. Inspectors found ham that was 14 days old—double the recommended time limit.

Unsafe Food Temperatures

The restaurant was also cited for storing food at unsafe temperatures. Here are some of the violations recorded:

Cheese: 53°F

Liquid eggs: 53°F

Buttermilk batter: 57°F

Sausage, beef, chicken, steak tips, and turkey: 50-51°F

Foods that should be kept cold were sitting at temperatures that could lead to food poisoning. According to health experts, food held above 41°F can allow dangerous bacteria to grow.

Expert Speaks on Health Risks

Dr. Valerie Scott, a family physician at Roper St. Francis, explained what a C-rating means. “A C usually means there are serious problems that could make people sick. You want to be sure the place you’re eating from is clean and follows safety rules.”

She warned that food kept too warm can lead to illnesses like salmonella, E. coli, and norovirus. “It’s just like at home—you wouldn’t leave turkey out all day after Thanksgiving. Restaurants need to follow the same rules,” she said.

Voluntary Shutdown and Empty Building

The state did not force the IHOP to close, but the restaurant chose to shut down voluntarily. Now, the building is empty and listed for sale.

The closure of the James Island IHOP highlights the importance of food safety. With repeated violations and serious health concerns, the restaurant’s decision to shut down was likely best for the community. As customers, it’s crucial to pay attention to restaurant inspection grades and choose places that put health first.

