It’s only going to generate chaos’: Folly road safety concepts receive community feedback

James Island, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is planning a major road safety improvement project for Folly Road, a busy five-mile stretch between Maybank Highway and Battery Island Drive. While the project aims to make the road safer for everyone, it’s sparking mixed reactions among James Island residents.

The plan comes after a road safety audit in May 2023, which showed worrying accident numbers. Between January 2018 and December 2022, this stretch of road saw 2,103 vehicle crashes, 15 pedestrian accidents, and 21 bicycle-related incidents. These crashes resulted in 525 injuries and six deaths.

What Changes Are Being Proposed?

According to SCDOT’s Public Involvement Director, Jenny Jones, the Folly Road project is part of a larger statewide effort to improve safety on roads with heavy traffic, especially in urban areas where pedestrians and cyclists are at risk.

The current proposal includes:

High-visibility crosswalks

New pavement markings

Flashing yellow arrow signals

A raised concrete median running through the center of the road

Jones explained that raised medians are especially useful in preventing dangerous angled crashes, which often lead to serious injuries or deaths. “We include concrete medians in these designs because they reduce the risk of severe crashes,” she said.

What Are Residents Saying?

While the goal is to improve safety, not everyone in James Island is convinced about the median. Many locals voiced their opinions during two community meetings – the first in November 2024, and the second more recently.

Mindy Shneider, a resident since 1992, says the raised median could make life harder for people trying to access shops or cross the road. “Even if it’s just two inches high, it will still be too difficult to cross over. It’ll create more chaos, not less,” she said.

Another resident, Dylan Stephenson, agrees that safety is important, but he’s not sure if this project is the best use of funds. He believes areas like the Sol Legare community, which is historically African American and also faces safety issues, should be a bigger priority. “There are roads with no sidewalks and many accidents happen there too,” he said.

What’s Next?

Right now, the Folly Road Safety Project is still in the preliminary design and environmental documentation phase. If all goes as planned, construction is expected to begin in late 2026.

Jenny Jones says the department is still open to feedback and is reviewing all community concerns. “We want this project to work for everyone — drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and businesses,” she added.

The Folly Road Safety Project is meant to make one of James Island’s busiest roads safer. But with differing opinions from the community, the final design may still see changes. As the project moves forward, local voices will continue to play a key role in shaping the outcome.

