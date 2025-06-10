It’s a difficult situation’: Accused West Ashley squatter will stay in jail while pregnant

A Charleston woman accused of squatting in multiple homes in West Ashley will remain in jail despite her high-risk pregnancy. Evelyn Pollard, who faces multiple charges including breaking and entering and property destruction, had her bond denied by Judge Roger Young on Monday during a hearing in her ongoing legal case.

Pollard, along with co-defendants Christopher “Nate” Marcum and Daniel Byrd, was charged on January 7, 2025, for breaking into a home on Dogwood Road and damaging the personal property of its residents. The three individuals are also accused of unlawfully occupying several homes, including those of deceased individuals. While Pollard’s bond was set at $125,000, Marcum’s bond totaled $85,000, and Byrd’s was reduced to $25,000 in May 2025.

The Request for Bond Modification

Pollard, who discovered she was pregnant while being booked into the Charleston County Jail, requested her bond be modified due to her pregnancy, which is now considered high risk. Her defense team informed the court that Pollard is expected to undergo a C-section at 36 weeks and is due to give birth in August. The defense also requested that she be transferred to a sober home in downtown Charleston on a personal recognizance bond, which would allow her to be released without paying money.

The Opposition in Court

However, the defense’s request faced significant opposition in court, particularly from the victims of Pollard’s alleged squatting. Jewell Gearding, the solicitor handling the case, referred to Pollard as the “ringleader” in the operation, claiming that she orchestrated the use of a moving truck to remove belongings from the Dogwood Road property.

Homeowner Shayette Scott spoke in court, detailing the significant damage done to her property. “In all honesty, it took 17 years and the course of a few days to turn it into a meth lab and destroy it. We don’t even recognize our house when we walk in,” she said, describing the severe impact on her family’s property.

Family Members Speak Out Against Pollard’s Release

Rodney and Jennifer Hooker, who allege that Pollard squatted in their deceased stepson’s home in the fall of 2024, also addressed the court. Although their case was not part of the charges filed against Pollard and her co-defendants in January, Rodney Hooker was permitted to speak. “There’s like five houses in that neighborhood this little group has done this to, and if you let her out, she’s just going to [do it again],” Rodney said.

Rodney, fighting back tears, emphasized the emotional toll it took on his wife, Jennifer, whose son passed away before the squatting incident. “It was $150,000 worth of damage at least, not to count what my wife had to go through; her son died, and these people moved in. They are nothing but menaces to society,” he added.

Judge Young’s Ruling

Judge Young acknowledged the emotional testimonies and the nature of the charges, stating, “With the nature of these charges, it’s hard to believe somebody who has had a record with allegations of multiple offenses of the same type.” He ultimately sided with the victims and denied Pollard’s request to modify her bond.

The judge also expressed doubts about Pollard’s ability to follow court orders if released, reinforcing his decision. “I believe everything you’re saying, Ms. Dovell, but I do not believe she is capable of following them,” Judge Young said.

As a result, unless Pollard posts bond, she will spend the remainder of her pregnancy in Charleston County Jail.

