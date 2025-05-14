Interstate 526 extension officially canceled

Here’s a quick look at some of the top news stories around Charleston, South Carolina, making headlines this week. From big transportation updates to local school board decisions, here’s what you need to know:

Mark Clark Expressway Project Officially Canceled

In a major transportation decision, the S.C. Transportation Infrastructure Bank Board voted unanimously on Monday to end a major agreement with Charleston County that would have extended the Mark Clark Expressway.

“The people spoke, we listened, and the state responded,” said County Council Vice Chairman Larry Kobrovsky, who opposed the project.

The decision comes after voters rejected a half-cent sales tax in November that would have helped fund the county’s $1.8 billion+ share of the project. That plan aimed to extend the expressway across Johns Island and connect to the James Island Expressway.

This cancellation follows a December vote from the state’s Joint Bond Review Committee, which pulled back $420 million in funding. The county expects to recover some of the $8.4 million it previously invested, and $75 million that was earmarked to move the project forward was never used.

The state DOT will continue to hold on to the land acquired for the extension path, which cost $41 million and includes properties on Johns Island, James Island, and West Ashley.

Other Headlines Around Charleston

Gas Prices Drop Across South Carolina

Good news for drivers: SC gas prices dropped by 7.1 cents, bringing the statewide average to $2.66 per gallon.

Free Parking for Hospitality Workers

Charleston has opened applications for free parking permits for people working in downtown bars, hotels, and restaurants. This aims to ease parking struggles for workers in the city’s hospitality industry.

Charleston Water System Expands

To meet growing demand, the Charleston Water System is investing $150 million to upgrade its Hanahan water treatment plant.

School Board Restructuring on Hold

The Charleston County School District is delaying its replacement plan for the now-dissolved constituent school board structure. The district is currently focused on planning for the next academic year.

Books Donated to Africa

Charleston County schools are partnering with Books For Africa, a Minnesota-based nonprofit, to recycle used books instead of sending them to the landfill.

Greenbelt Funding Under Review

Charleston County Council is looking to tighten the process for awarding greenbelt funds after concerns that some towns have overspent their allocated amounts.

MUSC Expanding Emergency Services

The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is planning a new one-stop-shop emergency department, aimed at reducing costs and simplifying care for patients.

Rep. Nancy Mace Files Defamation Suit

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) has filed a defamation lawsuit against one of the men she publicly accused of sexual crimes. The lawsuit claims he made false statements about her on social media.

Fashion Exhibit Blends History and Art

The Charleston Museum has launched a new exhibit called “Reimagined Fashion: Creations of the Future Past.” It features modern clothing and accessories inspired by the museum’s collection of 10,000 historical textiles dating back to the 18th century.

