In Charleston, a woman was arrested after allegedly using a boarding school bus to threaten a juvenile student

A woman in Charleston, South Carolina, was arrested on Monday after she allegedly got onto a school bus and threatened a student last week. The incident, which took place in the downtown area, has raised concerns about school bus safety.

What Happened

The accused woman, 29-year-old Kytazia Ryeshia Watson, reportedly entered a school bus near the Bridgeview Apartments on North Romney Street on Wednesday, May 14. According to a police report and school officials from Sanders-Clyde Elementary, Watson threatened a young male student.

Threat Caught on Camera

Police say Watson told the student, “I’m going to beat your a* and wait for your mom to come,”* before getting off the bus without causing further problems. Her threat was captured on the school bus’s video surveillance system.

Reason Behind the Threat

According to school staff, Watson’s son had previously been involved in an altercation with the boy she later threatened. This past dispute may have led to the confrontation on the bus.

Arrest and Charges

After reviewing the video footage, Charleston police obtained an arrest warrant. Watson was arrested on Monday and booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. She is charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus.

School and Police Response

The school has not reported any injuries, and the incident ended quickly. However, police and school officials are taking the matter seriously to ensure the safety of students. Entering a school bus without permission and threatening a child is a criminal offense that can lead to serious consequences.

Kytazia Watson was arrested after she boarded a school bus and threatened a student who had a past conflict with her son. Thanks to video footage and quick police action, she now faces charges. The case highlights the importance of school safety and the need to handle disputes in the right way.

