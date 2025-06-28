In anticipation of the 249th Carolina Day, Fort Moultrie

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. – The annual Carolina Day celebration is almost here, bringing with it a lively commemoration of the Revolutionary War victory on Sullivan’s Island at Fort Moultrie. This year marks a historic event that happened on June 28, 1776, when American forces successfully repelled a British fleet, a key victory that helped turn the tide of the war.

Celebrating a Historic Victory

“Carolina Day is a party we’ve had since 1777 to commemorate a victory that happened right here that happened in 1776,” said Park Ranger Christopher Reid. The victory was significant because the fort, built using palmetto logs and sand, managed to withstand cannonball fire from British ships, making it a turning point in the American Revolutionary War.

Reid further explained, “Carolina Day is all a celebration of what’s happening out here, a celebration of the moment and where we’ve come from since then.” The day marks not just a battle but a milestone in America’s history, with celebrations focusing on the events of that fateful day.

What to Expect at the Celebration

Carolina Day celebrations will kick off with a flag-raising ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on June 28. The day promises to offer a variety of activities, including live musket demonstrations, battle reenactments, and historical lessons that allow visitors to experience the 1776 battle in a captivating and educational way.

One of the highlights of the day will be the living battle demonstration, a narrated reenactment of the battle that will showcase some of the key moments from that time. Attendees will have the chance to learn about the pivotal events and see how American forces fought back the British invaders.

Preparing for Large Crowds and the Heat

With an expected 1,000 people attending, Sullivan’s Island Fire Chief Anthony Stith reassured the public that first responders are fully prepared. “We have our truck down here and our rescue boats. EMS comes down here to hang with us, and I have automatic aid agreements with Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant, so everybody is looking out for each other east of the Cooper,” said Stith. The event will be held amidst a heat wave, so the safety of attendees is a top priority.

New Elements to This Year’s Celebration

This year, visitors may notice new signs around the site, installed following an executive order from President Trump. These signs read in part, “please let us know if you have identified any signs or other information that are negative about either past or living Americans or that fail to emphasize the beauty, grandeur, and abundance of landscapes and other natural features.” These changes aim to promote a more positive view of American history and discourage negativity in the portrayal of the nation’s past.

Free Admission to Fort Moultrie

For the occasion, the site fee for Fort Moultrie will be waived, making it easier for everyone to experience the celebration of this historic event. With a combination of history, fun activities, and an opportunity to reflect on the country’s past, Carolina Day promises to be a memorable experience for all.

