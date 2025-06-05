ICE agents and South Carolina cops arrested 80 people during a raid on an illegal club

Federal agents arrested 70 migrants during a raid at an underground nightclub in Summerville, South Carolina, over the weekend. The operation, called “Operation Last Stand,” took place early Sunday morning at the Alamo nightclub, which authorities say was run by a suspected member of the Mexican Los Zetas cartel.

Raid and Arrests

The raid, which involved over 200 federal, state, and local agents, resulted in the arrest of 80 people, the majority of whom were in the U.S. illegally. Authorities also seized drugs, guns, and cash from the premises. Among those arrested were six juveniles, though this number was later revised to 10, with some teens believed to be victims of human trafficking. The youngest of the juveniles was just 13 years old, and one had been reported missing.

The raid, which took place at 3 a.m., was based on a tip that the nightclub was being used for human trafficking, as well as for hiding weapons and drugs. The Alamo nightclub, which has been permanently shut down by county authorities, had previously been linked to criminal activity and was allegedly run by Benjamin Reyna-Flores, 59, a suspected member of the Los Zetas cartel. Reyna-Flores has been charged with alcohol-related offenses and is being held on an ICE hold.

Cartel Ties and Criminal Activity

The operation targeted more than 200 people who had gathered at the club for what was described as a “cartel afterparty.” Five of the arrested individuals had criminal warrants, including one, Sergio Joel Galo-Baca, a Honduran fugitive wanted by Interpol on a homicide warrant. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officials said the operation was not solely about immigration enforcement but also about restoring order to the community.

Charleston County Sheriff Carl Ritchie confirmed that two of the individuals arrested were high-level cartel members with ties to Los Zetas and the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua cartel.

Background and Previous Issues at the Alamo

The investigation into the Alamo nightclub began in November, following noise complaints, and escalated as officials discovered the nightclub was being used for trafficking and criminal activity. The club, which had previously operated in Hanahan before being shut down in 2016 due to numerous criminal reports, moved to Summerville, where it continued to be a source of trouble. The club faced complaints dating back to 2022, and the ongoing investigation ultimately led to Sunday’s raid.

The former Sheriff, Kristin Graziano, mentioned that the department had been aware of the club’s activities for years, indicating that the investigation had been long in the making.

The raid at the Alamo nightclub is part of a larger effort to dismantle criminal operations linked to cartels and human trafficking in the U.S. While many of those arrested were in the country illegally, authorities emphasized that the goal was not only to enforce immigration laws but also to restore safety and order to the community. The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests and details may emerge in the coming days.

