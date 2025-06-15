Hundreds Rally Across Lowcountry to Protest Trump’s Policies on ‘No Kings’ Day

On Saturday morning, hundreds of people gathered in Charleston, Summerville, and Walterboro for a series of “No Kings” protests, rallying against President Donald Trump’s military parade in Washington, D.C., and the actions taken by his administration over the past several months. The rallies were part of a nationwide movement, with protests taking place across the United States, but it was in South Carolina’s Lowcountry where the energy and passion were on full display.

Protests Across Lowcountry on Flag Day

In Summerville, the protests took on a festive yet defiant tone, with waving flags, chants, and car honks filling Main Street as participants marked Flag Day with what they called an “Act of Defiance.” Organizers noted that the day also coincided with the creation of the U.S. Army 250 years ago, emphasizing the importance of remembering veterans and calling out what they see as rules being ignored by the Trump administration.

Suez Greenhouse, co-chair of Indivisible Summerville, explained that the protest was centered on standing up for the direction the country is heading. “We are unhappy with the direction we see this country going in,” she said, reinforcing the protesters’ commitment to taking action for what they believe is right.

Charleston Rally Draws Nearly 1,000 Protesters

Meanwhile, in Charleston, the protest saw nearly 1,000 people come together at Hampton Park. The rally was joined by local politicians, activists, and key figures in the Democratic Party. Pastor Thomas Dixon, Chair of the Charleston County Democratic Party, addressed the crowd, explaining the significance of the day. “It’s also a day that’s been designated as ‘No Kings’ day,” he said, referencing what he believes to be the authoritarian rhetoric coming out of Washington D.C., which he felt undermines the Constitution.

Dr. Annie Andrews, a Democrat running for U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham’s seat in 2026, also spoke at the Charleston rally. She emphasized unity and shared a hopeful message about the future of South Carolina and the nation. “As a South Carolinian, I understand what unites us. It’s a desire to put courage over chaos, common sense over culture wars, character over corruption, hope over hate, and kids over kings,” she said, outlining the values that she believes the rally and the protests stood for.

Concerns Over Democracy and the Direction of the Country

Many of the protesters expressed deep concern over the state of American democracy. David Rubin, an 80-year-old protester, spoke about his fear for the future of the country: “I’ve lived in a democracy all my 80 years I’ve been alive. I never thought I would see the country in the position it’s in now. I’m very much afraid that people your age are not going to have the same country I had,” he said, highlighting the generational divide and anxiety about the future.

Protesters also raised concerns about a variety of issues, including due process, immigration enforcement, climate change, and the future of democracy itself. Their collective message was clear: they want change and are ready to stand up for what they believe in.

Unity and Hope for Change

Despite the wide-ranging concerns, unity was a central theme that protesters took away from the day’s events. Miranda Moody, one of the participants, said, “It shows that we are still a unified people, no matter who’s leading us. We stand up for what’s right and what is the American truth – is that all people are created equal.”

Brylee Walter, another protester, shared her emotional response to the rally, saying, “I wanted to tear up when I saw everybody here because that’s how many people want to stand up to this, and that’s amazing.”

Peaceful Demonstration with Minor Arrests

The protests across the Lowcountry remained peaceful, with no major disruptions reported. However, the Charleston Police Department confirmed that two individuals were arrested after the rally. One person was arrested for trespassing after a warning and resisting arrest, while the other was arrested for public disorderly conduct. Despite these isolated incidents, the overall mood of the rally remained focused on expressing political dissent in a peaceful manner.

