Hero Cop’s Daring Bridge Rescue Caught on Dashcam—Why Locals Say This Can’t Wait Another Day!

A North Charleston police officer is being praised after saving a man from jumping off an overpass. The rescue happened on the Ashley Phosphate and Interstate 26 overpass, an area that has sadly seen several suicide attempts recently.

Rescue Caught on Camera

The rescue was caught on the officer’s dashcam. In the video, the officer can be seen carefully approaching a man who was sitting dangerously close to the edge of the overpass. The man had one leg already hanging over the railing.

The officer talked calmly to the man, reached out to him, and finally pulled him away from the edge. He then hugged the man and helped bring him to safety.

Rise in Suicide Attempts at the Overpass

This overpass has become a worrying spot for suicide attempts. In November, a woman sadly lost her life there. After that incident, the North Charleston City Council voted to install a jump guard on the bridge to prevent more tragedies.

Even though the plan was approved in December, no new construction has started yet. Many people are now questioning why the work hasn’t moved forward.

City Response Awaited

News 4 tried to get a comment from the City of Charleston about the delay in building the jump guards but has not received a response yet. Many community members are hoping the project will speed up to help save lives in the future.

The brave actions of the North Charleston officer show how important quick thinking and compassion are during emergencies. While this rescue had a happy ending, the city still needs to move faster on safety improvements like the promised jump guards. Protecting public spaces and supporting mental health are critical steps to prevent more tragedies. Everyone deserves hope, help, and a second chance.

SOURCE