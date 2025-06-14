Hearing scheduled for guy accused of Sullivan’s Island vehicle attack

A man who police say attacked several people with a car on Sullivan’s Island will have his first court hearing this Friday. The shocking incident took place last month outside a church school and involved children and a teacher.

What Happened on May 1

On May 1, Justin Collin Adams allegedly drove a car into a group of people outside Sunrise Presbyterian Church School on Sullivan’s Island. Police say he hit three people on purpose, including two children and a substitute teacher who were near the school’s playground.

Attack Started With Knife Assault

Before using the car, Adams reportedly attacked his own mother with a knife. Then, he took her car and drove to the church school, where children were playing outside. Police documents say he “chased the children as they ran,” creating a terrifying scene.

Caught After Manhunt

Adams ran from the scene, and police launched an hours-long manhunt across Sullivan’s Island. He was eventually caught and arrested. He is now facing serious criminal charges.

Charges Against Adams

Justin Adams is charged with three counts of attempted murder and five counts of assault and battery. These are major charges that could lead to many years in prison if he is found guilty.

Where He Is Now

Adams is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. Officials say he will not be present in person for Friday’s court hearing. This hearing will be the first step in the legal process as the case moves forward.



This terrifying incident has shaken the local community. As Justin Collin Adams faces multiple charges for attacking children and others near a church school, the public and authorities are closely watching how the case will move through the court system. The upcoming court hearing is the beginning of what could be a long legal journey for both the victims and the accused.

SOURCE