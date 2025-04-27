Grand Opening Secrets: What Makes Pickleball Kingdom the Ultimate Player’s Dream

Pickleball fans in Mount Pleasant now have an exciting new place to enjoy their favourite sport. With a fresh and welcoming space, the newly launched Pickleball Kingdom promises fun, learning, and great facilities for players of all skill levels.

Grand Opening Celebration

Pickleball Kingdom, located at 680 Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday. Owners, visitors, and local supporters came together to mark the beginning of this special new facility.

Operating Hours

Pickleball Kingdom will be open from early morning till late evening to suit everyone’s schedules. The centre’s hours are:

Monday to Saturday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Whether you’re an early riser or someone who prefers evening games, you’ll find a time that fits perfectly.

Something for Everyone

Visitors at Pickleball Kingdom can either join in open play sessions or sign up for coaching lessons to sharpen their skills. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced player, there’s always an opportunity to learn and improve.

The centre also offers memberships and event bookings, making it a great spot for hosting private games, tournaments, or even friendly matches among family and friends.

How to Get More Information

If you’re interested in learning more, signing up for coaching, or booking an event, you can visit the official Pickleball Kingdom website. They provide all the details you need to get started and enjoy your time on the court.

With the launch of Pickleball Kingdom in Mount Pleasant, pickleball enthusiasts now have a wonderful new home to play, practice, and connect with fellow players. Its wide opening hours, coaching opportunities, and friendly environment are sure to make it a popular spot. Whether you’re just beginning your pickleball journey or looking to fine-tune your skills, Pickleball Kingdom offers the perfect setting for everyone. Don’t miss out on checking it out if you’re nearby!

SOURCE