Free-speech campaigners remind people of their rights ahead of the weekend events

This weekend, over 2,100 protests are expected to happen across the United States. In Charleston and Summerville, three peaceful “No Kings” rallies are planned in response to a large military parade held by former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. The events are organized by people who want to protect democracy and stand up for their rights without violence.

Why the Protests Are Happening

The protests are taking place during a weekend with several important dates—Flag Day, the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, and Trump’s 79th birthday. Protesters say the military parade in Washington feels more like a celebration of Trump himself rather than the country or its troops.

Tracey Tapp, a volunteer with the 50501 Movement, said, “Military parades are supposed to honor troops after war, not to praise a leader. That’s what kings do, and we don’t have kings in America.”

What Organizers Are Saying

Tapp explained that the rallies are about protecting democracy and standing up for what’s right. “We’re just regular people who care about our country and our Constitution,” she said.

Jace Woodrum from the ACLU of South Carolina added, “Free speech is one of the most important rights in America. Now is the time to use it and stand together peacefully.”

Protestors Promise Peaceful Demonstrations

Organizers say they want a calm, respectful event with no violence. They believe some people may try to wrongly label the protests as violent, but that’s not the truth. Pastor Thomas Dixon, who leads the Charleston County Democrats, said they will not allow outside troublemakers to ruin the peaceful message.

Woodrum added, “True nonviolent protest means staying calm even when tensions are high. You don’t return harm, even if someone tries to provoke you.”

Working With Police, Not Against Them

Organizers say they have all the proper permits and are working closely with the police. Pastor Dixon said, “In 20 years of protesting, I’ve never felt like the police were my enemy.” Tapp added, “I’ve always felt safe at our events. There’s joy, unity, and support, and we know the police are there to keep us safe.”

Local law enforcement agencies also released statements this week supporting the right to protest while warning that any violence will not be tolerated.

Know Your Rights While Protesting

The ACLU wants to remind protestors about their legal rights. Legal observers will be present at the events to make sure police don’t break the law or take away people’s rights. Trained marshals will also be there to help calm any situations before they get out of hand.

If someone tries to start trouble, peaceful protestors are advised to walk away. If approached by police, ask if you are free to go. If they say yes, leave calmly. If arrested, ask for a lawyer and don’t sign or say anything without legal help.

Republican Response to the Protests

Drew McKissick, Chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party, criticized the protests. He claimed Democrats are causing chaos and continue to protest when they lose elections. He said, “They should remember the first rule of holes: when you’re in one, stop digging.”



As protests take place nationwide this weekend, Charleston and Summerville will host their own peaceful “No Kings” rallies. Organizers are focused on protecting democracy, using free speech, and keeping the peace. With strong support from local leaders, the ACLU, and police, the events aim to bring people together—not to divide them. As long as protestors stay calm, follow the rules, and stand united, their voices will be heard loud and clear.

SOURCE