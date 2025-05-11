Following the sad drowning of two swimmers at Breach Inlet, a local eatery raises money

Breach Inlet is known for its dangerous currents, and unfortunately, this tragedy has added to its grim reputation. On that fateful day, Lopez-Perez and Camacho attempted to swim in the inlet and were later rescued—but both died from drowning shortly afterward. The event has deeply impacted their families and the community, especially those who worked alongside Camacho.

Remembering Guillermo Quintero-Camacho

Camacho, who worked as a cook at Azul Mexicano’s King Street location, had only been with the restaurant for six months. Despite the short time, he left a big impression. His manager, Juan Cisneros, shared how the team initially didn’t realize he was one of the victims. After he missed two shifts, his cousin—also a co-worker—began calling hospitals and hotels in search of him.

“We found out later the second day that he had passed,” said Cisneros. “He was a hard worker and was just trying to make a new and better life for himself.”

Local Businesses Lead the Fundraising Effort

Both Azul Mexicano and Agaves Cantina have placed signs at their entrances explaining the situation and asking for community support. The goal is to raise enough money to send Camacho’s body back to Mexico, where his family can give him a proper farewell. The estimated cost for repatriation is around $10,000.

“He doesn’t have any family who can support him while he’s over here,” said Cisneros. “That’s why we’re trying to help them out.”

The effort is being coordinated by managers from Azul and Agaves’ other locations, who are encouraging customers and residents to contribute in any way they can. “Anything helps,” Cisneros added. “One dollar, one penny, anything helps.”

Community Support Is Crucial

This tragedy is not just about two lives lost—it’s also about a community rallying together to honor those who passed and offer relief to their grieving families. Local businesses are not just places to eat—they are often the heartbeat of a neighborhood, and in this case, they’re proving it through action and compassion.

The deaths of Yoselin Lopez-Perez and Guillermo Quintero-Camacho have left a painful mark on the Lowcountry. But in the face of grief, the community’s efforts to raise funds show a powerful sense of unity. Whether it’s a dollar or a simple word of support, every gesture matters. Helping Guillermo return home to Mexico for a final goodbye is not just a financial need—it’s a humane and heartfelt gesture that reflects the strength of community bonds.

