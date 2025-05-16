Family and friends mourn Janet Crouch, who was slain on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is usually a time for celebration and love, but for one family in West Ashley, South Carolina, it became a heartbreaking day they will never forget. On May 12, 2024, 37-year-old Janet Crouch was tragically shot and killed in her home. Her family, friends, and the community are now remembering a woman who meant so much to so many.

A Life Full of Love and Inspiration

Janet Crouch wasn’t just a victim of a tragic crime—she was a loving mother, a loyal sister, a caring daughter, and a beloved friend. Her older brother, Jack Crouch, shared how close their bond was. “She was my sister and my best friend,” he said. “We had breakfast together the day she died. We talked about the future. It still doesn’t feel real.”

Janet came from a family of strong women. She was the fifth Janet in her mother’s family line, something her mother sees as a meaningful tradition. “She was the smartest of all of us, the cleverest, and the best mother I know,” her mother shared.

Motherhood Was Her World

Everyone who knew Janet said that being a mom was the most important part of her life. She poured her heart into raising her 12-year-old son, who now lives with his adoptive father.

Her childhood friend Lauren Sims said, “She inspired me every single day as a mom. She made motherhood look effortless and cool.” Another close friend, Jessica Berry, added, “Her son was her whole life. Everything she did was to support him.”

A Career That Brought Joy to Others

Janet worked as a stylist at Vanity Salon in Mount Pleasant. She had a love for beauty and helping others feel confident. Her father recalled her excitement as a young girl during a makeover at a department store. That moment, he said, sparked her passion for aesthetics.

She found joy in making others look and feel their best. Sims explained, “She loved doing bridal hair and makeup. She felt proud knowing she was part of someone’s biggest day.”

More Than a Tragedy

While her death is deeply painful, those who loved Janet want her remembered for her life—not just how it ended. Her laugh, her creativity, and her intelligence left a lasting mark.

“She was good at everything she tried,” Berry said. “She wasn’t just beautiful—she was brilliant, too.”

Jack Crouch, her brother, shared a powerful message: “She was so much more than a victim. If anything can come from this, I want it to be more awareness. There are holes in our system that let things like this happen again and again. I want to use my sister’s name to help stop that.”

Janet Crouch’s life was full of beauty, love, and kindness. She was a mother who gave her all to her child, a friend who made others smile, and a sister whose bond was unbreakable. Her story is not just about tragedy, but also about strength, compassion, and the impact one person can make. Her loved ones now carry her memory forward, with the hope that her legacy will bring awareness, change, and healing—not only to their hearts but to the wider community.

